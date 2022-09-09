Mayawati flays U.P. govt over proposed survey of madrasas

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the proposed survey of madrasas in the state. In a series of tweets in Hindi on Friday, she alleged, “The Muslim community is being oppressed and terrorised under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The game of Muslim teasing is very sad and condemnable.”

“In this sequence, now the BJP government has a sharp eye on madrasas in U.P. In the name of madrasas’ survey, efforts to intervene in private madrassas running on community donations are also unfair. The government should focus on improving the poor condition of government subsidised madrasas and government schools,” she said.

“The complaints of Muslim society being exploited, neglected and being affected by riots etc were common in Congress times, and now they are being oppressed and terrorised by the BJP that came to power by doing narrow politics in the name of appeasement,” the BSP chief alleged.