Mayawati leaves for Delhi to review BSP’s preparations for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh assembly polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who was camping in Lucknow since February 2021, on Wednesday left for Delhi where she will review her party’s preparations for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections due to be held later this year.

The BSP chief will review the party’s preparations in the election-bound states in a meeting at Delhi, a party leader said. The leaders and office bearers of these election bound states will assemble in Delhi to discuss the poll strategy, he said.

While the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls will be held at the year-end, the Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana assembly elections will be held in 2023.

BSP national coordinator Akash Anand is holding meetings and rallies in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana to gear up the party cadre for the assembly elections, he said.

Although the BSP won only one seat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections earlier this year, its candidate Shah Alam Guddu Jamali winning over 2.66 lakh votes (29%) to finish third in the June 23 Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll has boosted the morale of party workers. Soon after, Mayawati had directed the leaders of the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit to launch a membership drive across the state with focus on the Muslim community.

