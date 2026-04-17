...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mayawati likens Congress, SP to ‘chameleon’ over shifting stand on Women’s Reservation Bill

She said the Congress did not take concrete steps to ensure reservation quotas for these communities in jobs or education, and also failed to implement the 27% OBC reservation recommended by the Mandal Commission, which was eventually enforced during the tenure of former Prime Minister V P Singh.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 09:52 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday targeted the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), likening them to a “chameleon” over their shifting positions on the Women’s Reservation Bill.

BSP president Mayawati (File)

In a post on X, she alleged that the Congress “changes its colours like a chameleon” and is now speaking about SC, ST and OBC representation in women’s reservation despite failing to safeguard their constitutional rights when in power.

She said the Congress did not take concrete steps to ensure reservation quotas for these communities in jobs or education, and also failed to implement the 27% OBC reservation recommended by the Mandal Commission, which was eventually enforced during the tenure of former Prime Minister V P Singh.

Turning to the SP, Mayawati said that in Uttar Pradesh, the party had shelved the Backward Classes Commission report of July 1994 that proposed extending OBC benefits to backward Muslims. The report, she said, was later implemented by the first BSP government on June 3, 1995.

Advising these groups, Mayawati said they should, for now, accept whatever reservation benefits are available and focus on becoming self-reliant and strong, rather than being swayed by political inducements.

 
women's reservation bill congress bahujan samaj party samajwadi party
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mayawati likens Congress, SP to ‘chameleon’ over shifting stand on Women’s Reservation Bill
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mayawati likens Congress, SP to ‘chameleon’ over shifting stand on Women’s Reservation Bill
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.