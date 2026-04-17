Mayawati likens Congress, SP to ‘chameleon’ over shifting stand on Women’s Reservation Bill

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday targeted the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), likening them to a “chameleon” over their shifting positions on the Women’s Reservation Bill.

BSP president Mayawati (File)

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In a post on X, she alleged that the Congress “changes its colours like a chameleon” and is now speaking about SC, ST and OBC representation in women’s reservation despite failing to safeguard their constitutional rights when in power.

She said the Congress did not take concrete steps to ensure reservation quotas for these communities in jobs or education, and also failed to implement the 27% OBC reservation recommended by the Mandal Commission, which was eventually enforced during the tenure of former Prime Minister V P Singh.

Turning to the SP, Mayawati said that in Uttar Pradesh, the party had shelved the Backward Classes Commission report of July 1994 that proposed extending OBC benefits to backward Muslims. The report, she said, was later implemented by the first BSP government on June 3, 1995.

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{{^usCountry}} She accused the SP of changing its colour for political gains, adding that the party adopts one position in opposition and another when in power, often reflecting a “narrow, casteist and discriminatory” approach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She accused the SP of changing its colour for political gains, adding that the party adopts one position in opposition and another when in power, often reflecting a “narrow, casteist and discriminatory” approach. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “These communities must always remain cautious of such deceptive and double-faced parties; only then can something better become possible,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These communities must always remain cautious of such deceptive and double-faced parties; only then can something better become possible,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the issue of delimitation linked to the 2011 Census for implementing women’s reservation, Mayawati said that if early implementation is the priority, it would have to be based on the existing census data. She added that the Congress, if in power at the centre, would have taken a similar position as the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the issue of delimitation linked to the 2011 Census for implementing women’s reservation, Mayawati said that if early implementation is the priority, it would have to be based on the existing census data. She added that the Congress, if in power at the centre, would have taken a similar position as the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “No party in the country has been serious about the real interests, welfare, and shaping the future of the SC, ST, OBC, and Muslim communities in any matter,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No party in the country has been serious about the real interests, welfare, and shaping the future of the SC, ST, OBC, and Muslim communities in any matter,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Advising these groups, Mayawati said they should, for now, accept whatever reservation benefits are available and focus on becoming self-reliant and strong, rather than being swayed by political inducements.

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