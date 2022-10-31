Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mayawati slams Cong over ‘auction’ of girls in Rajasthan for loan repayment

Mayawati slams Cong over ‘auction’ of girls in Rajasthan for loan repayment

The auctioning of girls on stamp papers in the panchayats of Rajasthan for loan repayment is a very sad incident, said BSP chief in a tweet on Monday

BSP chief Mayawati. (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday attacked the Congress over reported “auctioning” of girls for loan repayment in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district. Taking a dig at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s “Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon” campaign, the BSP chief asked the Rajasthan government to immediately tender an apology to the women of Rajasthan.

In a series of tweets, the BSP chief said, “The auctioning of girls on stamp papers in the panchayats of Rajasthan for loan repayment is a very sad incident which shames the social and government system. Is this the real and cruel face of the Congress party which claims ‘Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon’ and its state government?”

“The concerned commission should take suo moto cognizance of this incident. However, this is not a proper solution. The Congress government in Rajasthan should take strict action against the culprits as well as tender an immediate apology to the women and the people of the state,” she said.

