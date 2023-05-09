Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Vote with enthusiasm, Maya appeals to voters

Vote with enthusiasm, Maya appeals to voters

ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2023 10:13 PM IST

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said on Tuesday that to get rid of rising inflation, poverty, unemployment and other distressing public problems, full participation of the people in elections was very important.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati appealed to the people to vote with more enthusiasm and dedication in the second phase of UP civic elections on May 11. (Pic for representation)
In a series of tweets, she appealed to the people to vote with more enthusiasm and dedication in the second phase of UP civic elections on May 11.

“The public has the best democratic right—vote-- to teach the right lesson to the anti-people parties and governments. It’s often used by the people of the country in the elections,” she said.

The BSP chief urged the people to vote for the victory of the BSP in the civic elections. The people should force the government to be disciplined and responsible, she said.

Meanwhile, on the last day of campaigning, BSP leaders and office-bearers organized meetings, road shows, padyatra and house to house campaigns in the 38 districts going to poll on May 11.

BSP state unit president Vishwanath Pal organized road show in Ayodhya. Along with retaining Meerut and Aligarh Mayoral seats, the BSP would bag more Mayoral, Nagar Palika Parishad and Nagar Panchayat chairman seats in comparison to the 2017 urban local bodies’ elections, he said.

