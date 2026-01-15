Mayawati’s political relevance ‘practically over’: Shivpal

Hitting out at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday, Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav said her political relevance was “practically over” and that people were well aware of the position the BSP was in. SP national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav (File)

Reacting to Mayawati’s criticism of the SP earlier in the day during a press conference in Lucknow on the occasion of her birthday, Shivpal said the SP had emerged as the second-largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha and claimed that public support was steadily shifting towards it.

The SP leader, who is also the Jaswantnagar MLA, was in Sitapur to attend a farmers’ meeting in the Laharpur assembly constituency. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he questioned the BSP’s electoral performance in recent polls and asked how many MPs and MLAs the party currently had.

“BSP supremo Mayawati’s political existence is practically over,” Shivpal said, adding that the party’s poor showing in the last elections was no secret.

He also attacked the BJP-led central and state governments. Shivpal alleged that the BJP had failed to fulfil the promises it made during elections. He described the BJP government as the “most corrupt” regime so far.

“Only the Samajwadi Party can sincerely fight for the rights and dignity of farmers. In the coming days, the SP will emerge even stronger in the state and the country,” he said.