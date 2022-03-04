Meat sale ban in Mathura-Vrindavan: HC seeks UP response on petition

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court has sought response of the state government in a petition challenging prohibition of sale of meat and other non-vegetarian items in 22 municipal wards of Mathura-Vrindavan, as these places were declared ‘sacred pilgrimage place’ by the state government.

The court said that the state government would apprise it of the matter within a week, failing which the request for interim relief would be considered on the next date of hearing which was March 9.

On September 10, 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government declared an area of 10 sq km around the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura-Vrindavan as a “teerth sthal” (pilgrimage site) and banned the sale of liquor and meat in this area which spans 22 wards of the Mathura Nagar Nigam. The city has a total of 70 wards managed by the local body.

Subsequently, on September 11, the district food security officer (DFSO), Mathura passed an order suspending the registration license of the meat shops and restaurants in the aforesaid areas.

Hearing the writ petition filed by Mujahid and eight others, a division bench comprising justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Shekhar Kumar Yadav in its order dated March 2 directed to put up this case as fresh on March 9 for the next hearing.

The petitioners have requested the court to direct the state government authorities to not interfere in the business of sale of mutton/chicken and other non-vegetarian items.

In the writ petition, the petitioners have challenged the aforesaid orders compelling the petitioners to close their non-vegetarian hotels, on the ground that these have deprived the petitioners of the right to livelihood and therefore are violative of Article 14 (right to equality), Article 19 (1) (g) (right to carry on trade and profession) and Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution of India,

