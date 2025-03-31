Meat shop near temple in Lucknow sealed for violating Navratri ban

Acting on complaints about a meat shop operating near Balaji temple in Lucknow’s Rajajipuram area during Navratri, civic officials on Sunday sealed the shop and imposed a penalty on the owner for violating government orders. Mayor Sushma Kharakwal getting a meat shop sealed in Lucknow on March 30 for violating government order. (Sourced)

Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal confirmed the action while talking to HT. On Saturday, the state government had banned sale of meat within 500-metre radius of religious places across Uttar Pradesh during the Navratri festival that started on Sunday.

Despite the state government’s clear directive, the shop was found open just 100 metres from the temple, said a Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) press release. On receiving this information, the mayor visited the site and instructed LMC zonal officer Shilpa Kumari to act strictly.

“The shop has been sealed, and its stock has been confiscated following the mayor’s instructions. We are ensuring strict compliance with the directives,” said the zonal officer.

Kharakwal said any violation of the government order will not be tolerated. She warned that strict legal action would be taken against any shop found operating in restricted areas, the LMC press release said.