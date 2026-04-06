Media platforms must function with shared standards, values: UP CM

Stressing the need for better coordination among print, visual and digital media platforms, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday cautioned that presenting the same news in different ways can mislead the public. He said varying interpretations of the same facts create confusion and weaken the credibility of journalism. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing an event in Gorakhpur on April 6. (HT photo)

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected executive body of the Gorakhpur Journalists Press Club, he said, “If the same facts are presented differently by various media platforms, it creates confusion among the masses and affects credibility. Media must function with shared standards, values, and ideals.”

He stressed that journalism should not become “unrestrained” and must adhere to its traditional ethos of national service. “There is a section that misleads society and spreads unrest. The media must remain cautious of such tendencies,” the CM added.

Calling criticism an essential part of democracy, he said it should not be viewed as personal rivalry. “Journalism is the mirror of society and public trust is built when facts are presented objectively,” he said.

Yogi also highlighted that 2026 marks 200 years of Hindi journalism, recalling the launch of ‘Udant Martand’—the first Hindi language newspaper published in India—in 1826 and acknowledged the crucial role journalism played in India’s freedom movement.

He further said that welfare schemes, including housing and cashless medical facilities, are being extended to accredited journalists. He added that nearly three crore people from eastern Uttar Pradesh, western Bihar, and Nepal depend on Gorakhpur for education, trade, and employment, urging journalists to promote national unity and development through responsible reporting.

The Gorakhpur mayor administered the oath to the newly elected office-bearers, including the president and general secretary, in the presence of senior journalists and public representatives.

Yogi opens computer lab at DVN PG College

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated a modern computer laboratory at Digvijaynath Post Graduate College, a key educational institution under the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad. The lab has been established in memory of former college teacher Dr Tej Pratap Shahi by his family, the state government said in a statement.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the CM said the facility will greatly benefit students by promoting emerging technologies, research, and innovation. He appreciated the efforts of Dr Shahi’s family in preserving his legacy through the initiative.

Yogi said though he had not seen Hari Prasad Shahi, he closely observed his son Dr Tej Pratap Shahi and learned from him the importance of maintaining relationships and coordination. He also recalled Dr Shahi’s dedication to Gorakshapeeth.

Janata Darshan: Medical aid assured to the needy

On the second day of his visit to Gorakhpur, the CM held a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple on Monday where he listened to the grievances of over 200 people.

He assured those seeking financial assistance for treatment of serious illnesses and said that the government will provide adequate support after obtaining cost estimates from authorised hospitals. Yogi directed officials to expedite the process of securing medical estimates and submitting them to the government.

Responding to a woman requesting financial aid for cancer treatment of a family member, he asked her to obtain an estimate from a government hospital, assuring that the expenses would be covered. He also instructed officials to ensure prompt and effective resolution of public grievances.