Medical college in every district soon, says CM Yogi

Lucknow/Gorakhpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh is close to achieving the ‘one district-one medical college’ goal to provide quality healthcare to the people across the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Launching 233 development projects worth ₹477.46 crore in a programme organised in Deoria, the CM said the upcoming Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College in Deoria, AIIMS in Gorakhpur and medical colleges in other districts will achieve the ‘one district’ vision, which has remained elusive for seven decades.

“The state government is determined to set up medical colleges in every district in two to three years,” he observed. The government is giving pace to development in all sectors and is also ensuring the protection of livelihood of those facing the wrath of natural calamities, he added.

“Ration kits and relief materials are being delivered to doorstep of every person in need. Compensation will be provided to farmers, who suffered crop loss, on a priority basis.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi Adityanath also urged farmers to adopt natural and cow-based farming methods. “The farmers should constitute farmer producer organisations, establish centers of excellence, adopt innovative means of farming and use advanced ways of farming to expand the scope of agriculture in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

“The state government is following a zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals. Anti-social elements who try to harm the common people or disrupt the safety and security in the state will be dealt with strictly,” he added.

He noted that resolutions made by great leaders was being fulfilled by the BJP government. “Dr Shyama Prasad Mukerji’s dream was fulfilled by PM Modi with the abrogation of Article 370,” he said.

The CM also distributed loan approval certificates/toolkits to farmers and provided certificates to beneficiaries of various government schemes. He also inaugurated a three-day agricultural exhibition and distributed citations to national- and state-level athletes and students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stone laid for ₹200 crore project works in Gorakhpur

Stating that Gorakhapur has come a long way in terms of development from a time when it was known for ‘dependency, deficiency and diseases’ five years ago, chief minister Yogi Adityanath urged residents to oversee the ‘smart city’ works.

Addressing a gathering here on Tuesday, the chief minister asked the people to take special care of cleanliness and sanitation around the Ramgarh lake, the city auditorium and other places where people frequent. He added that Gorakhpur is among the top ten smart cities int the state and that people there have witnessed ample change in the recent years.

On the first day of his two-day visit, the CM inaugurated 38 projects worth ₹6.95 crore, and also laid the foundation stone of 188 projects worth ₹209 crores. The CM expressed hope that the authorities would maintain quality in carrying out the development works.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}