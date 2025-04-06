Meerut court sentences 5 to life after woman turns witness against family

: The Meerut district court sentenced five men to life imprisonment for the 2018 brutal murder of a youth, Sanjeev alias Sanky -- a case which became significant because the girlfriend of the victim took the courageous step to become a key witness, sever ties with her own family members and testify against them. Sanjeev was burned alive in a car allegedly by her family members. The verdict, delivered nearly seven years after the crime was committed, brings closure to a case that had sent shockwaves in the region. The mother of the victim with her son’s picture (Sourced)

According to reports, Sanjeev, a resident of Jandhedi village in the Mawana area, was in a relationship with a girl from Pallavpuram. On December 5, 2018, he had gone to meet her in Pallavpuram (Phase-2) when her father Gulab Singh, brothers Pammi, Johnny alias Vishal, Sunny, and their associate Rahul allegedly attacked him. In the presence of his girlfriend, Sanjeev was bundled into a car, which was set on fire in the forested area of Lalsana village. His charred body was later discovered inside the burnt vehicle. The victim’s girlfriend became the prime witness in the case. She not only testified against her father and brothers but also moved in with Sanjeev’s mother, Brahmavati, just days after his murder. Brahmavati, who had lost her only son, embraced the girl as her daughter.

“She fulfilled the role of a daughter when I had no one left,” said an emotional Brahmavati after the verdict. “I had once hoped to make her my daughter-in-law, but she eventually ended up being my daughter and ensured justice was meted out to my son,” she added.

Despite threats from her own mother and sister, she appeared before the court twice to give testimony. During the second hearing, her family allegedly attempted to intimidate her, leading the judge to cancel the bail granted to the accused and send him back to jail.

According to Babita Verma, additional district government counsel (ADGC), the victim’s girlfriend stood firm under immense pressure. “Her courage and consistent testimony turned the case around,” she said. The court pronounced the verdict on Thursday.

“The police had filed a chargesheet against the accused in March 2019. After years of legal proceedings and testimonies from eight key witnesses, the court found all five men guilty. They were sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, with an additional fine of ₹10,000 each. Under Section 201 (destruction of evidence), they received three years in prison and ₹5,000 in fines,” said the ADGC

Sanjeev’s mother, who lives alone in Jandhedi, recalled her struggles raising her children after her husband’s death when Sanjeev was just six months old. “He was my only son. They took away my world,” she said.

Sanjeev worked at a mall in Modipuram, while his girlfriend worked at a nearby hospital. The two met there and soon fell in love, dreaming of a future together.

Today, Sanjeev’s girlfriend lives near Garhmukteshwar with her husband and two children. She remains in touch with Brahmavati, the mother of the man she loved.

“The police and prosecution ensured all witnesses were presented and strong evidence was brought before the court,” said Vipin Tada, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Meerut. “Justice has finally been served,” he added.