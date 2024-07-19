 Meerut supply inspector arrested for bribery by UP vigilance - Hindustan Times
Meerut supply inspector arrested for bribery by UP vigilance

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 19, 2024 08:38 PM IST

The vigilance team laid the trap based on a complaint by one Mohd Shahid Khan, whose son operates a fair price shop in the Lakkhipur locality under Lisadi Gate police station in Meerut

UP vigilance establishment on Friday arrested a woman supply inspector from the regional office of food and civil supplies in Meerut for accepting a bribe to verify the ration stock register of a fair price shop owner, confirmed senior vigilance officials in Lucknow.

Sharing details, superintendent of police (SP) vigilance Arvind Chaturvedi confirmed that the accused, identified as supply inspector Tarawati, was posted at the Kaiserganj regional office of food and civil supplies at Heera Lal building in Meerut. She was arrested while accepting a bribe of 10,000. An FIR has been registered against her under the appropriate sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Lal Kurti police station in Meerut.

He further said that the vigilance team laid the trap based on a complaint by one Mohd Shahid Khan, whose son operates a fair price shop in the Lakkhipur locality under Lisadi Gate police station in Meerut. The ration verification of his shop was conducted through EPOS using biometric details of Mohd Shahid Khan.

The complainant had approached the supply inspector multiple times for the verification of ration for April and May, but it was not done. The supply inspector threatened the complainant with sending an adverse report and having him arrested for anomalies. She then demanded a bribe to complete the verification. The complainant approached the vigilance department to set a trap for the corrupt official.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Meerut supply inspector arrested for bribery by UP vigilance
© 2024 HindustanTimes
