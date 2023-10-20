Meerut to Delhi in 45 minutes...‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’: Yogi

GHAZIABAD/LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the rapid rail is an excellent mode of public transport that will significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration ceremony of various developmental projects, after flagging off the ‘Namo Bharat’ train on the 17-km priority section of the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, in Ghaziabad on Friday. (HT Photo)

“Previously, Meerut was also connected to a 12-lane express highway. A journey that used to take 4.5 hours can now be covered in just 45 minutes,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first ‘Namo Bharat Train’ (RapidX) and inaugurated the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System in Ghaziabad. On this occasion, the CM said, “What was once a dream has now become a reality because ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’. The entire country and Uttar Pradesh are witnessing the fulfilment of this dream.”

He also honoured PM Modi by gifting him ‘angavastra’ and the idol of Maa Durga. Expressing his gratitude to the PM, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “On behalf of the 25 crore people of the state, we are thankful and delighted to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the country’s first regional rapid transit system, Rapid Rail, to the nation just ahead of Vijayadashami, under the name ‘Namo Bharat’. This gift on the occasion of Shardiya Navratri is a blessing.”

He said the country witnessed a remarkable infrastructure development over the past 9.5 years, with railway stations transformed into airport-like facilities, exemplifying India’s progress. The rapid revitalization of 500 railway stations within Amrit Bharat is also taking place and the Vande Bharat train represents the emergence of a new India, added the CM.

The CM said, “Under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the most populous state in the country is entering a new era of infrastructure.” He said these are the results of the double-engine government’s efforts that the metro rail system is successfully being operated in five cities of UP, providing a state-of-the-art public transport system. In February, metro rail will be operated in Agra.

Adityanath said the work of the country’s first ropeway service is underway on a war footing in Baba Vishwanath’s Dham in Varanasi by transforming its ancient structure into a new one. The efforts that have been started to establish new infrastructure, be it in the form of highways, express highways, Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors, and logistics hubs, are showing miraculous results now, he emphasised.

“It is as a result of this that India has grown as the fifth-largest economy in the world through this state-of-the-art world-class infrastructure in its period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he said.

On this occasion, UP governor Anandiben Patel, Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister General VK Singh, Kaushal Kishore, UP BJP president Bhupendra Singh, state minister Narendra Kashyap, MPs Rajendra Aggarwal, Satpal Singh, Anil Aggarwal, Laxmikant Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Kanta Kardam, mayor Sunita Dayal, district panchayat president Mamta Tyagi, and other legislators were present. Additionally, Karnataka’s chief minister Siddaramaiah was connected from Bengaluru through video conferencing.

