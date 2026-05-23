Meerut-Delhi-Gzb Corridor: NCRTC adds 8 Namo Bharat trips to ease peak-hour rush

With daily ridership on the Meerut-Delhi-Ghaziabad rapid rail corridor crossing one lakh, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has introduced eight additional trips of the Namo Bharat train during morning and evening peak hours to ease overcrowding and reduce standing travel. The additional trips came into effect from Friday.

Heavy crowding between 8am and 11am and again from 5pm to 7pm had become a routine problem, with many passengers forced to travel standing. (For representation)

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According to NCRTC officials, the decision follows a sharp rise in passenger traffic, particularly during office hours. More than one lakh passengers are currently travelling daily on the corridor, while the Meerut Metro is recording an average daily footfall of 20,000 to 25,000 commuters.

At present, 30 Namo Bharat trains operate between Meerut and Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi. However, heavy crowding between 8am and 11am and again from 5pm to 7pm had become a routine problem, with many passengers forced to travel standing.

The rush has been especially high at stations such as Modipuram, Begumpul, Shatabdinagar and Meerut South. NCRTC has also deployed two additional trains to ensure smooth operations after the increase in trips.

Meanwhile, the Meerut Metro continues to serve as a key feeder network for the Namo Bharat system within the city. Twelve metro trains are operating across 12 stations between Modipuram and Meerut South. The Namo Bharat train halts only at four stations in Meerut — Modipuram, Begumpul, Shatabdinagar and Meerut South — making the metro service crucial for last-mile connectivity.

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{{^usCountry}} Punit Vats, chief public relations officer of NCRTC, said the increased frequency would significantly improve commuter convenience. “Passengers will now get trains every five minutes during peak hours, reducing the need to travel standing. Promoting public transport is essential to reduce dependence on private vehicles,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punit Vats, chief public relations officer of NCRTC, said the increased frequency would significantly improve commuter convenience. “Passengers will now get trains every five minutes during peak hours, reducing the need to travel standing. Promoting public transport is essential to reduce dependence on private vehicles,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that if demand continued to rise, operational trains could be increased from 30 to 33, enabling services at intervals of every three minutes.

Daily commuters welcomed the move. Deepak Kumar, a resident of Pallavpuram who regularly travels between Begumpul and Sarai Kale Khan, said overcrowding had become a daily challenge. “Earlier, it was difficult to get a seat during office hours and we often had to travel standing. The additional trips will definitely provide relief,” he said.

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