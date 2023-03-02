Meet discusses ways to improve cancer care in state

Directly opting for high-end diagnosis among cancer patients without first undergoing basic screening tests can lead to a delay in the detection of the disease, said Dr. Anand Mishra, head of endocrine surgery at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) here.

While addressing a stakeholders’ meeting to discuss the roadmap for creating an ecosystem approach for cancer care in Uttar Pradesh, Dr Mishra said, “Cancer treatment has to be resource based. Hence, for its early detection and treatment, primary-level facilities need to be well-equipped. Patients with advanced stages of cancer often come to us with MRI or CT scan reports without first taking first-line diagnosis such as ultrasound or biopsy. We need to ensure that patients are given first-line diagnosis.”

Statistics reveal that only 1.5% of women between the ages 30 and 49 have ever undergone a screening test for cervical cancer; only 0.4% have undergone a breast examination in the state.

“Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute, in collaboration with Jhpiego and Roche India Health Initiative (RIHI), recently convened the meeting with a focus on cancer among women. There is a need for more work in this field in Uttar Pradesh,” said Dr Shailendra Hedge, spokesperson of the Stakeholder Commission Secretariat for Coherent Cancer Care.

Prof Nuzhat Hussain of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences said testing needed to be streamlined and for which infrastructure must be improved. “In a state such as UP, first line screening should start at a very basic level. This is because for any illness people first go to the nearest health facility. If the screening facility is available there, early detection will be possible,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the Association of International Doctors.