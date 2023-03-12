It is easy to spot the helmeted Shilpi Chaturvedi when she is at the construction site. The only woman around in the male-dominated construction business, Shilpi describes herself as a homemaker.

Meet this ‘homemaker’ who makes chapatis too! (Sourced)

“I am a homemaker but not just in the conventional sense. I manage my house but I actually help build homes too,” said Shilpi, an MBA from Symbiosis Pune and who now, runs a mostly all-women company.

She said, the start, some 10 years back, wasn’t easy.

“I always dreamt of doing something different. I started doing interiors initially but gradually moved towards construction. I had a hunch that this would be my career call. I did encounter probing eyes, derisive comments and unhealthy atmosphere initially. Obviously, my entry into the construction sector wasn’t welcomed but I was determined to succeed,” she said.

Now, with nearly a decade of struggle and experience, she is a known supplier of advanced construction material. “Today I am the only woman to be the authorised channel partner of big brands like Ultratech, Berger, Saint Gobain. All this gives me great satisfaction today for I truly believe women have tremendous inner strength. They just need to tap it,” she said.

A known name among architects and builders now, Shilpi has supplied building material for projects ranging from renovation of the Lucknow airport to medical college, LuLu and Palassio malls among others.

“I have launched my own company brand ‘JKM’ that offers some innovative products like Ready Mix, plaster, block and tile adhesive. We will soon launch high strength cement too,” said the mother of two kids.

“Aware of the problems I faced, I decided to engage women in all prime positions in my company with ‘providing solutions with trust’ as its motto,” she said. Besides construction, my company is now into transport and fisheries too,” said Shilpi. She also undertakes welfare activities through an NGO run by Prahlad Modi, brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To remain fit in this high intensity job, Shilpi also underwent bariatric surgery few years back. “I have to remain fit for the job,” she said explaining why she preferred surgery over other conventional slimming options.

Her parting remark: “I help build houses but I make chapatis too!”