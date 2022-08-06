Mega drive in U.P. for booster shot today
LUCKNOW: Aiming to boost the off-take of precaution doses of Covid vaccine, a mega vaccination drive will be conducted in the state on Sunday.
“The mega vaccination drive will be conducted at all government vaccination centres including medical institutes, district hospitals and community and primary health centres,” said chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Manoj Agrawal.
The 52 urban primary health centres would also conduct the vaccination drive and a total of 95 vaccination centres would work with a target of 60,000 during the day, said Dr MK Singh, in charge, vaccination, in Lucknow.
Apart from precaution doses, first and second dose of the vaccine will also be administered.
Gurudwara Naka Hindola, Sindhi Gurudwara, Anganwadi centre in Sanjay Nagar, St. Ann’s Day school and several other places have been made working Covid vaccination centres for the mega drive.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh will soon cross the milestone of administering one-crore precaution doses in the ongoing special 75-day ‘Amrit Dose’ campaign. Nearly 92 lakh people in the state have already taken the booster dose.
Committed to providing additional protection to the people against the virus, Uttar Pradesh began administering booster shots (precaution dose) from January 10. On July 15, the state launched a special 75-day special drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at public vaccination centres free of cost, said a state government press statement on Saturday.
Uttar Pradesh has so far administered over 35.17 crore vaccine doses, of which about 17,63,04,762 are first doses. As many as 16,62,43,360 individuals are fully-vaccinated in the state. Besides, over 2,70,77,099 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-17 years and over 1,58,17,228 to children in the age group of 12-14 years.
It may be recalled that the Uttar Pradesh government has set a target to provide the precaution dose to at least 13 crore eligible people during the 75-day special drive, till September 30.
Despite cancellation of several infra projects, work on Malabar tree-top walkway continues in full swing
Mumbai: Despite several big-ticket infrastructure projects getting scrapped or delayed after the change of power in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has continued work on the ambitious tree-top walkway at Malabar Hill. BMC had proposed a 700-meter-long treetop walkway in the upscale Malabar Hill neighbourhood in South Mumbai last year. Subsequently, in December 2021, the BMC awarded a ₹22 crore tender for the project.
Himachal women make rakhis out of pine needles, help prevent forest fires
Present in abundance in Himachal, pine needles, which are usually left unused and cause forest fires, are now serving a better purpose. Himachal Pradesh Institute of Administrative Reforms collaborated with Karwan, a society with a twin objective of conserving forests and generating livelihood for rural women, and trained women in the craft. They initially trained a batch of 22 women in Kot Panchayat near Hipa and later got more trainees.
BKU (apolitical) leader among 16 booked for SUV ‘loot’ in U.P.’s Bijnor
Kotwali police in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district have registered a case against Bharatiya Kisan Union Arajnaitik (apolitical) youth wing U.P. unit president Ch Digambar Singh and 15 others in connection with the alleged loot of a sport utility vehicle (SUV). The case was registered on the complaint of BKU (Tikait group) Bijnor unit district president Ch Kuldeep Singh on Friday. Digambar Singh claimed that the vehicle belonged to him.
Prayagraj: High school student dies after falling from roof
A high school student, 15, fell to his death from the roof of the third floor of the Rajarshi Mandapam building located close to Chandralok Cinema Hall on Friday evening while playing cricket. The Kotwali police had sent the body for post-mortem. Police said that the 15-year-old victim was a resident of Batashamandi and a high school student. The boy's body was soon found covered in blood inside the hall of Rajarshi Mandapam.
BJP eyes Sharad Pawar’s bastion, Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Baramati from August 16 to 18
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's stronghold Baramati Lok Sabha constituency between August 16 and 18. During the visit, she will interact with Bharatiya Janata Party workers and attend organisational meetings. “Sitharaman will visit Baramati town and other assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency, as part of BJP's 'Pravas' campaign across the country,” said senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is coordinating the programme in Maharashtra.
