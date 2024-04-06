 Mega Ram Navami festivities on cards with extended temple hours - Hindustan Times
Mega Ram Navami festivities on cards with extended temple hours

ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
Apr 06, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Prasar Bharati to telecast Ram Navami celebrations at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, with temple open for 20 hours on April 17. LED screens to be set up in Ayodhya.

Public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati will live telecast the proceedings of the first Ram Navami celebrations at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced. Also, the temple will remain open for 20 hours on April 17 to ensure that every devotee gets darshan of Ram Lalla, it added.

“Ram Mandir will remain open for 20 hours on April 17 to ensure that every devotee gets darshan of Ram Lalla. Seven queues will be formed to streamline the movement of devotees,” Champat Rai said. (File)
Prasar Bharati will also put up LED screens in Ayodhya and its adjoining areas for the telecast.

Ayodhya is gearing up for mega Ram Navami celebrations starting April 9 and will go on till April 17. The day will mark the culmination of nine-day-long Navaratri festivities.

A day-long meeting of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust was convened in Ayodhya on Friday at Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth to discuss the arrangements for Ram Navami.

The chairman of Ram Mandir Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra, and the chairman of the Ram Mandir Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, along with other officials were present at the meeting.

“Prasar Bharati has accepted our request for the live telecast of Ram Navami celebrations (at Ram Mandir),” Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Trust, told media persons after the meeting on Friday. “It will also put up LED screens in Ayodhya and its adjoining places for the live telecast of the Ram Navami celebrations,” added Rai.

The Trust is expecting several lakh people to come to Ayodhya during the Ram Navami festivities.

“Ram Mandir will remain open for 20 hours on April 17 to ensure that every devotee gets darshan of Ram Lalla. Seven queues will be formed to streamline the movement of devotees,” said Rai.

The Trust has also issued an appeal to locals to offer drinking water to devotees who come to Ayodhya.

“It will not be possible for the Trust alone to make available sufficient drinking water for several lakh devotees who will come to Ayodhya. So the people of Ayodhya must ensure that no devotee is left thirsty,” said Rai.

The Trust has also requested people to keep away their cellphones before turning up at the temple. “If devotees want a quick darshan of Ram Lalla, then they should keep their cellphones and shoes at some other place before coming to the Ram Mandir,” said Rai.

Elaborate security arrangements will be in place in Ayodhya for the festivities. Along with civil police, several companies of para-military forces will also be deployed in the temple town.

    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

