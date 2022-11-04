Mega redevelopment of railway stns on, three of NCR to also get revamped

Indian Railways has embarked on the mission of redeveloping 54 railway stations across the country to make train journeys more comfortable and memorable in years to come.

“The process for redeveloping and providing modern amenities to passengers has begun at 40 railway stations across different railway zones of the country including Gwalior of Prayagraj-headquartered North Central Railways (NCR),” said NCR officials.

“Fourteen other railway stations are under tendering stage for redevelopment and are likely to be awarded in the next five months. Among them, there are two stations of NCR, including Prayagraj and Kanpur Central,” they added.

“Redevelopment of railway stations will have a multiplier effect on the economy with increased job creation and improved economic growth”, said senior public relations officer, NCR, Amit Malviya.

These stations will now have provision of spacious roof plaza, facilities such as food court, waiting lounge, children’s play area, designated space for local products etc, he added. The development will integrate various modes of transport with the railway station like metro, bus, etc and will also integrate both sides of city with the railway station.

The construction of station infrastructure will adopt green building technology and facilities for “Divyangjans” (differently-abled). The stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building, having state-of-the-art facilities for passengers, the official said.

Rani Kamalapati station of west central railway, Gandhinagar of western railway and Sir M Visveswaraya terminal station of south western railway (SWR) have been developed and commissioned.

However, the PRO said the timeframe for construction of stations cannot be indicated at this stage as station development programme is complex in nature and involves multiple stake holders and various statutory clearances.

Among the list of stations where work is awarded and in progress in different stages of survey, site mobilisation and construction include many of the state of Uttar Pradesh coming under Northern Railways (NR) and NCR.

They include Ayodhya, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow Charbagh (all of NR) and Gwalior of NCR. Among the list of stations where work is under tendering stage include Prayagraj, Kanpur Central and Ghaziabad of NCR.