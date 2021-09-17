Mega vax drive: Over 27 lakh inoculated in UP, 85K in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh administered over 27 lakh doses of Covid vaccine (27,15,718) including 85,700 in Lucknow on Friday.

The vaccination count in the state and the state capital since January 16 crossed over 9.31 crore and over 33.28 lakh, respectively, during the day when a mega vaccination drive was conducted on the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“About 50% of the eligible people have been given at least the first dose in the state. It is an achievement by Uttar Pradesh,” said Navneet Sehgal, ACS information.

According to health department data, the highest single-day vaccination numbers were achieved on September 6 when UP administered 34,90,056 doses of Covid vaccine, including 1,05,981 in Lucknow.

Among the total doses administered in the state, over 5.24 crore were administered to beneficiaries between 18 and 45 years of age, 2.53 doses to those between 45 and 60 years and 1.49 crore doses to beneficiaries above 60 years of age.

Several organisations conducted vaccination camps in Lucknow. In Gosainganj, Shri Ram Jankiji Maharaj Nyas in association with Karuneshwar Sarvoday Sansthan conducted a vaccination camp. District level hospitals including Civil, Balrampur, Lok Bandhu, CHCs and PHCs also conducted held camps.

“With 9.45 lakh beneficiaries given their second vaccine dose, over 27% are now fully vaccinated in Lucknow. The state capital has the capacity to vaccinate over one lakh people in a single day, hence people should come forward to raise vaccination coverage,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The mega vaccination drive continued till late evening and many centres administered doses to beneficiaries till 9pm. “We had made arrangements to inoculate each beneficiary coming to the vaccination centre. No vaccinator was supposed to send any beneficiary back,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, CMO, Lucknow.

The state administration had set a target to administer 20,00,000 doses of the vaccine while health department in Lucknow arranged 1,41,850 doses at 242 vaccination centres. “Heavy rains on Thursday and overcast conditions o Friday restricted some people from taking the jab,” said a senior health official.