Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mega vax drive: Over 27 lakh inoculated in UP, 85K in Lucknow
lucknow news

Mega vax drive: Over 27 lakh inoculated in UP, 85K in Lucknow

The vaccination count in the state and the state capital since January 16 crossed over 9.31 crore and over 33.28 lakh, respectively
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 11:24 PM IST
A beneficiary receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st Birthday, in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow on Friday (ANI Photo)

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh administered over 27 lakh doses of Covid vaccine (27,15,718) including 85,700 in Lucknow on Friday.

The vaccination count in the state and the state capital since January 16 crossed over 9.31 crore and over 33.28 lakh, respectively, during the day when a mega vaccination drive was conducted on the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“About 50% of the eligible people have been given at least the first dose in the state. It is an achievement by Uttar Pradesh,” said Navneet Sehgal, ACS information.

According to health department data, the highest single-day vaccination numbers were achieved on September 6 when UP administered 34,90,056 doses of Covid vaccine, including 1,05,981 in Lucknow.

Among the total doses administered in the state, over 5.24 crore were administered to beneficiaries between 18 and 45 years of age, 2.53 doses to those between 45 and 60 years and 1.49 crore doses to beneficiaries above 60 years of age.

Several organisations conducted vaccination camps in Lucknow. In Gosainganj, Shri Ram Jankiji Maharaj Nyas in association with Karuneshwar Sarvoday Sansthan conducted a vaccination camp. District level hospitals including Civil, Balrampur, Lok Bandhu, CHCs and PHCs also conducted held camps.

RELATED STORIES

“With 9.45 lakh beneficiaries given their second vaccine dose, over 27% are now fully vaccinated in Lucknow. The state capital has the capacity to vaccinate over one lakh people in a single day, hence people should come forward to raise vaccination coverage,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The mega vaccination drive continued till late evening and many centres administered doses to beneficiaries till 9pm. “We had made arrangements to inoculate each beneficiary coming to the vaccination centre. No vaccinator was supposed to send any beneficiary back,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, CMO, Lucknow.

The state administration had set a target to administer 20,00,000 doses of the vaccine while health department in Lucknow arranged 1,41,850 doses at 242 vaccination centres. “Heavy rains on Thursday and overcast conditions o Friday restricted some people from taking the jab,” said a senior health official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rain continues to lash UP, 18 districts report above average rainfall

PM’s birthday: 71,000 diyas lit, special prayers offered in Kashi

After Tokyo Paralympics, silver medallist Praveen Kumar hungry for more success

Boy’s body exhumed 23 days after death, 5 including tantrik arrested
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP