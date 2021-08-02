Mega vax drive today: Lucknow aims to cross 85,000-mark in a single day

The Lucknow health department has planned to administer 86,950 Covid vaccine doses, highest ever in a single day, with the (one-day) mega vaccination drive being organised on Tuesday, where people can also avail walk-in registration facility.

“We have received the vaccine stock and allotted to each of the 85 vaccination centres where people will be inoculated via walk-in and online registration facility. Beneficiaries need to come with an ID such as Aadhaar or PAN card,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge of vaccination in Lucknow.

He said, “Apart from these 85 centres, the regular vaccination at government hospitals and community health centres will also be conducted and together we hope to cross 85,000-mark in one day.”

Till now, a maximum over 28,000 doses have been administered in Lucknow, in a single day, he added.

“The camps will be held in each area of the district to ensure that none of the beneficiaries has to travel long distance and there is no crowd at the centres. People should ensure they get their vaccination by either booking a slot or walk-in facilities,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general Association of International Doctors.

Lucknow has so far administered 1976236 doses since vaccination began on January 26, and this is the highest among all 75 districts. State has administered over 4.87 crore doses till now.

The regular vaccination at other centres, including 12 district level hospitals such as Civil, Lok Bandhu, Balrampur hospitals, Lohia institute and KGMU, would continue on the basis of slots booked or walk-in, if allowed. In all, 147 vaccination centres would run 358 vaccination booths in the state capital on Tuesday with a vaccine dose capacity ranging from 300 to 2000. The maximum 2000 doses have been allotted to BBD University and Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Aishbagh.

Centres with walk-in facility

LUCKNOW Some of the vaccination centres where people can walk-in with their ID cards and get jabbed, include BBD University on the Faizabad road (2000 doses), Awadh Academy in New Gulistan Colony in Chinhat (500 doses); Samudayik Kendra Lambeswar Park (1000), Central Academy in Sector 9, Indira Nagar (500); Classic Montessori High School, Chandhara in Malihabad (500); Urban Primary Health Centre in Jiamau, Gomti Nagar (400); Information Directorate (200), Golden Palace, Nadan Mahal Road (500); PGI (1000); KGMU (1200); Gurudwara Lajpatnagar (1000); Indian Industries Association (1000); Civil Hospital (1500) and Eldeco, Gomti Nagar (1000).