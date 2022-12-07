Melinda Gates meets Yogi Adityanath, says Uttar Pradesh a model not only for India, but the whole world

Melinda Gates, co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has lauded the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in the areas of health security, financial inclusion, nutrition, education, women empowerment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Uttar Pradesh is a model not only for India but for the whole world,” added Gates who met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here on Wednesday.

An official press release described the meeting as a courtesy call. Yogi Adityanath invited Melinda Gates and her colleagues to participate in the Global Investors Summit scheduled from February 10-12, 2023.

A discussion was held on increasing technical cooperation in the fields of health, nutrition and agriculture. Gates also praised Uttar Pradesh’s efforts for Covid management and control of disease like encephalitis.

The world should learn from the manner the state vaccinated such a large and dense population, she said, according to the government release.

“We have been working here for a long time in the field of health and social security. It is a matter of happiness that we are able to provide facilities to the weakest and the last person of the society. We intend to further improve our relations with UP in the coming times,” Melinda Gates said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She appreciated the effective implementation of digital banking system in UP. She said that there are immense possibilities for development in Uttar Pradesh. She said the work done for the betterment of infrastructure in the past few years was unprecedented. The development of Uttar Pradesh was wonderful and in the right direction, she added.

Melinda Gates praised the efforts being made to increase the income of farmers by promoting the formation of FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations).

Yogi said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been given the chairmanship of G20, a group of big nations of the world, from December 2022 to December 2023. He said this period will prove to be important for the happiness, prosperity and security of the whole world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also said he had closely seen the works of the BMGF, which has made a commendable contribution in the field of health and nutrition. “We are grateful to the Foundation for this gesture,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister emphasised that Uttar Pradesh has achieved satisfactory success in the field of health and nutrition in recent years and about 95% of the deaths of innocent children caused by a disease like encephalitis have been controlled.

“Besides, the Foundation has cooperated with us for effective control of communicable diseases like Chikungunya and Kala-azar. We have received good cooperation from global organizations like UNICEF, WHO, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and PATH in the field of public health including in controlling various water borne diseases such as encephalitis and Covid management. Such efforts will continue to be made with mutual cooperation,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi said there has been a big decline in the maternal and infant mortality rate in U.P.

Referring to the efforts made for women empowerment, the chief minister said the Mission Shakti campaign focuses on women’s safety, honour and self-reliance.

He said 20% posts in police recruitment have been reserved for women and women beat constables have been deployed in every gram panchayat. Melinda Gates praised the policies of CM Yogi and said due to his efforts, the self-confidence of women will increase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON