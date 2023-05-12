Member, Rly Board, inspects Banaras Locomotive Works; praises its loco making capacity

Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Railway Board, Naveen Gulati praised the loco manufacturing capacity of Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) during an inspection there, said public relations officer, BLW, Rajesh Kumar. Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Railway Board, Naveen Gulati during inspection of Banaras Locomotive Works. (Sourced)

He also expressed happiness over the cleanliness of the factory shop floor and proper maintenance of materials there. Giving technical suggestion to reduce loco cost, he said, “BLW’s loco manufacturing capacity is very high. I am very impressed with the production being done by BLW.”

public relations officer, BLW, Rajesh Kumar said Gulati inspected loco frame shop, loco assembly shop, loco test shop and new block shop. He sought detailed information about the production activities of electric locomotives, manufacturing facilities, ongoing projects in BLW as well as the production process and other technical matters.

He also discussed the ongoing projects in BLW for construction of 12000 high horse power locos. Gulati held a meeting with top officials of the BLW on Thursday. Chief electrical engineer SK Srivastava presented the achievements of BLW since its inception through a power point presentation.

After inspection, Gulati said, “This factory is looking much better than the corporate sector. BLW is doing important work towards giving better results with good change. It has made an important contribution to the smooth operation of passenger and goods trains in the country.”

He congratulated BLW officers and other employees for the good work being done there. Gulati also held a discussion with the joint secretary, BLW Employees’ Council, besides other members and office bearers of the OBC and SC/ST Association. The office bearers handed over a memorandum related to the problems of BLW and employee welfare to him.

BLW general manager Basudev Panda; principal chief electrical engineer S K Srivastava; principal chief mechanical engineer Praveer Kumar Saha; principal chief materials manager Rajneesh Gupta; principal financial advisor Amar Kumar Sinha and several other top officials of BLW were present in the meeting.