Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Member, Rly Board, inspects Banaras Locomotive Works; praises its loco making capacity

Member, Rly Board, inspects Banaras Locomotive Works; praises its loco making capacity

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 12, 2023 07:27 PM IST

Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Railway Board, Naveen Gulati also sought detailed information about the production activities of electric locomotives, manufacturing facilities, ongoing projects in BLW as well as the production process

Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Railway Board, Naveen Gulati praised the loco manufacturing capacity of Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) during an inspection there, said public relations officer, BLW, Rajesh Kumar.

Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Railway Board, Naveen Gulati during inspection of Banaras Locomotive Works. (Sourced)
Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Railway Board, Naveen Gulati during inspection of Banaras Locomotive Works. (Sourced)

He also expressed happiness over the cleanliness of the factory shop floor and proper maintenance of materials there. Giving technical suggestion to reduce loco cost, he said, “BLW’s loco manufacturing capacity is very high. I am very impressed with the production being done by BLW.”

public relations officer, BLW, Rajesh Kumar said Gulati inspected loco frame shop, loco assembly shop, loco test shop and new block shop. He sought detailed information about the production activities of electric locomotives, manufacturing facilities, ongoing projects in BLW as well as the production process and other technical matters.

He also discussed the ongoing projects in BLW for construction of 12000 high horse power locos. Gulati held a meeting with top officials of the BLW on Thursday. Chief electrical engineer SK Srivastava presented the achievements of BLW since its inception through a power point presentation.

After inspection, Gulati said, “This factory is looking much better than the corporate sector. BLW is doing important work towards giving better results with good change. It has made an important contribution to the smooth operation of passenger and goods trains in the country.”

He congratulated BLW officers and other employees for the good work being done there. Gulati also held a discussion with the joint secretary, BLW Employees’ Council, besides other members and office bearers of the OBC and SC/ST Association. The office bearers handed over a memorandum related to the problems of BLW and employee welfare to him.

BLW general manager Basudev Panda; principal chief electrical engineer S K Srivastava; principal chief mechanical engineer Praveer Kumar Saha; principal chief materials manager Rajneesh Gupta; principal financial advisor Amar Kumar Sinha and several other top officials of BLW were present in the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out