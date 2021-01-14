IND USA
lucknow news

Mercury dips in several places across UP

Lucknow, Bareilly, Agra and Meerut divisions also saw the mercury settling below normal.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh

Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh which also witnessed dense fog in many areas, the MET office said on Thursday.

Day temperatures dipped in Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya and Agra divisions.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Churk at 2.5 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature at 24.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jhansi.

The weather office forecast severe cold conditions at isolated places in the state on Friday.

