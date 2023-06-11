Mercury rises, power demand soars in U.P.

The renewed spell of heat that North India is grappling with is driving up electricity demand in Uttar Pradesh to record levels even as the power generation in the state has dipped due to breakdown of some power production units.

People aware of the situation said that the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) was struggling to cope with the situation even as local distribution faults have only added to the woes of the people.

The power demand in the state set a new record on Saturday night when it surpassed last year’s highest demand witnessed in September.

“The maximum demand was recorded to be 26,672 MW on Saturday at 10.55 pm and this was more than the highest peak demand of 26,589 MW recorded on September 9, 2022,” senior UPPCL official said.

“As the fresh spell of heat continues, people are increasingly relying on air-conditioners for relief. The power infrastructure is overstrained because of which, reports of transformers catching fire, cables getting burnt and overhead wires melting, causing power outages, are coming from various parts of the state. Instructions have been issued to promptly fix all the faults,” another official said.

Though UPPCL officials claim that the power demand is being met with no additional load shedding, there are reports that rostering is taking place in villages and small cities where local breakdowns are also maximum because of the power infrastructure being ill-equipped to bear the increased load.

“It is expected the peak demand in the state will further increase in the state in the days to come,” the official said.