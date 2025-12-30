Meters upgraded only on paper; power consumers continue to suffer

Hundreds of power consumers across several parts of the state capital are facing persistent low voltage, frequent disruptions, and damage to household appliances—not because they failed to follow rules, but because the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) did not complete its own work. (Pic for representation only)

In areas including Gomti Nagar, Jankipuram, Amausi and Lucknow Central, residents who formally applied and paid fees for increasing their electricity load say their connections were never upgraded for load. While the power distribution company updated records and billing systems to reflect the higher load, the crucial step of replacing old single-phase meters with three-phase meters was allegedly ignored.

They still continue to have single meter connections but are getting bills of three-phase meter.

According to records and local engineers, more than 500 consumers connected to around 156 substations are affected. As a result, households are drawing higher sanctioned loads through outdated single-phase meters—leading to voltage fluctuations, overheating of wiring, and repeated tripping of power supply.

Residents claim that complaints raised through local offices, help desks and the 1912 toll-free number have failed to bring relief.

For example, in Kakori’s Jaliyamau area, resident Arun Kumar applied to increase his domestic load from 1 kW to 5 kW in October 2025. Despite approvals and internal correspondence by officials, only the billing data was changed. The meter at his home remains unchanged months later.

A similar issue has been reported from Nilmatha’s Deputyganj locality, where Santosh Kumar Singh’s sanctioned load was increased to 5 kW in official records in October 2025, but the old single-phase meter continues to operate on site. Despite multiple complaints, nothing has been done.

Engineers admit that operating higher loads on single-phase meters is unsafe and violates technical norms. Three-phase meters are mandatory beyond a certain load threshold to ensure stable supply and protect infrastructure.

Senior officials of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (MVVNL) have acknowledged receiving reports on the matter.

Managing director Riya Kejriwal stated that reports have been sought from concerned engineers and assured that action would be taken if negligence is found.