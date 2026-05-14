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Metro access, parking facilities in focus to boost public transport use

The directions were issued during a review meeting held at the commissioner’s auditorium to facilitate greater use of Metro services, improve transport connectivity across the city, make public transport more accessible and efficient, and ensure seamless commuting facilities for passengers.

Published on: May 14, 2026 08:34 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant on Thursday directed officials to strengthen seamless connectivity between Metro stations and city transport services in view of rising traffic congestion in Lucknow. He also instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey of feeder bus services and parking arrangements around major Metro stations, develop an action plan based on the findings, and ensure effective traffic management around key stations.

Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant called for seamless last-mile connectivity to reduce dependence on private vehicles. (HT File)

The directions were issued during a review meeting held at the commissioner’s auditorium to facilitate greater use of Metro services, improve transport connectivity across the city, make public transport more accessible and efficient, and ensure seamless commuting facilities for passengers.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in line with the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Pant said the focus should be on reducing the public’s dependence on private vehicles and maximising the use of public transport.

“This is intended to reduce the general public’s reliance on private vehicles and to maximise the utilisation of public transportation,” he said.

He directed officials to systematically develop parking areas and bus stops around Metro stations and identify locations where commuters currently face problems such as overcrowding, traffic congestion and inadequate transport facilities. Such locations, he said, should be prioritised for remedial measures.

A detailed discussion was also held on promoting public transport use and increasing public awareness. Pant directed officials to regularly publicise the benefits and facilities of public transport through digital displays and LED screens installed under the Smart City project. He also instructed authorities to run periodic announcements through public address systems at major intersections, bus stations, Metro stations and public places.

The divisional commissioner further directed officials to use FM radio channels and social media platforms to spread awareness regarding the benefits of public transport and its role in traffic management and environmental conservation.

Pant also instructed the regional manager of city transport to launch shuttle bus services connecting major transit hubs and office commuting routes with nearby Metro stations. He directed that details of these services be shared with employee unions and institutions to encourage greater use of Metro services.

He further asked officials to conduct surveys to identify demographic groups that could become regular Metro users and prepare a plan to integrate government employees, college and university students, and school students into the Metro network. Directions were also issued to restructure routes for electric buses and smaller public transport modes and propose new routes as required.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Metro access, parking facilities in focus to boost public transport use
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Metro access, parking facilities in focus to boost public transport use
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