Min orders drain-cleaning in Agra prior to monsoon

Agra U.P. urban development and energy minister AK Sharma on Wednesday directed municipal bodies in urban areas to update drainage system in advance by getting drains cleaned before arrival of the monsoon so as to minimise water-logging and other woes faced by denizens during rainy season.

U.P. urban development and energy minister AK Sharma at a review meeting in Agra on Wednesday. (HT)

Sharma presided over a review meeting at the circuit house here and assessed the progress of different schemes and projects run by the state government.

“The rainy season is about to arrive and as such the local bodies in urban areas should update drainage system by ensuring proper cleaning of drains so that problem of water-logging may be minimized,” said the minister.

“We need to preserve the development work undertaken as part of preparations for G-20 summit. If such development work is are damaged because of water-logging, those found guilty will not be spared,” warned minister. He also asked officials in local bodies to hear public complaints every Monday and ensure their proper disposal.

The minister also took stock of the power situation and was told that rural areas were being provided power supply of 17 hours daily. Officials revealed that daily five to six transformers got burnt because of overload and were replaced within 48 hours in rural area and within 24 hours in urban area.

“We need to look for new industries to be established in Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) area which are in compliance with norms, “said Sharma. The districts of Agra, Mathura and Firozabad fall within the TTZ area where the Supreme Court has disallowed polluting industries out of concern for the Taj Mahal.

The minister expressed displeasure on the complaint of Gangajal water not reaching all denizens in Agra city. He also discussed other issues, including plantation drive from July 1 to July 7, Ayushman Bharat scheme and Metro Rail project.