Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mining department director recommends suspension of Basti senior mines officer, warns 4 others
lucknow news

Mining department director recommends suspension of Basti senior mines officer, warns 4 others

On Wednesday, the director of the Uttar Pradesh geology and mining department, Roshan Jacob, recommended the suspension of the senior mines officer at Basti on the charge of negligence.
UP Geology and Mining Department director Roshan Jacob checking mines and vehicles in Basti district. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 10:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh geology and mining department director Roshan Jacob on Wednesday recommended the suspension of the senior mines officer of Basti on the charge of negligence in the duty. A warning was issued to the senior mines officer of Jhansi and Mirzapur as well as mines inspectors of Chandauli and Varanasi on the charge of dereliction of duty.

Under the direction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state mining department had launched a state-wide drive to check illegal mining, illegal transportation of the minerals and overloading of the trucks transporting minerals. The department was using the state-of-the-art surveillance system and technology to check illegal mining. The teams of the mining department are conducting raids at the mines as well as checking transport forms and mining tags of vehicles on the highways, Jacob said.

The chief minister had recently issued an order to streamline mining, check illegal transport of minerals and ensure the availability of minerals in sufficient quantity at reasonable prices to the people and the loss of mining revenue should be checked. Those indulging in the illegal mining are on the radar of the department and strict action will be taken against erring officers, she said.

RELATED STORIES

On the intervening night of May 31- June 1, the mining department inspected the mines and mineral vehicles operating in the Basti district on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow highway, as well as in Ayodhya and Azamgarh districts.

During the inspection in the Keshavpur Shankarpur area in Basti district, the overloading of the vehicles was detected. Excess mining in the area outside the permitted area was also detected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP