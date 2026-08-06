Minister hands over permission letters to 3 proposed private universities in UP

Uttar Pradesh higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay handed over ‘Letters of Authorisation to Operate’ (letters of permission) to the management of three new private universities set to be established in the state, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay (second from left) handing over letter of permission to private universities (Sourced)

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The initiative by the state government will expand higher, technical and agricultural education in Ghaziabad, Kanpur, and Fatehpur districts, providing the youth with better educational opportunities within their own regions.

Upadhyay handed over the official authorisation letters to the secretary/chairman of the ‘Indian Institute of Management and Engineering Society’, Ghaziabad, for the operation of ‘Ajay Kumar Garg University’ in Ghaziabad district; to the secretary of the ‘Swami Brahmanand Saraswati Charitable Trust’, Delhi, for the operation of ‘Maharishi Mahesh Yogi International Agriculture University’ in Bilhaur, Kanpur Nagar; to the chairman of the ‘Anglo Sanskrit College’, Fatehpur, for the operation of ‘Thakur Yugraj Singh University’ in Fatehpur.

It is noteworthy that the approval has been issued by the Higher Education Section-1 of the Uttar Pradesh government under the ordinances amending the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019.

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{{^usCountry}} While handing over the letters of authorisation at his official residence in Lucknow, the minister urged these institutions to provide quality, employment-oriented and value-based education while adhering to the standards, rules, and conditions prescribed by the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While handing over the letters of authorisation at his official residence in Lucknow, the minister urged these institutions to provide quality, employment-oriented and value-based education while adhering to the standards, rules, and conditions prescribed by the government. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the Yogi government is strengthening the higher education infrastructure by encouraging private investment in the state, thereby enabling students to benefit from modern educational resources and an excellent learning environment. The UP Cabinet gave its nod to the proposals to set up the three new private universities in the state last month.