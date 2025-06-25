Minister warns of stern action against fertiliser blackmarketing

Issuing a stern warning against blackmarketing, forced product bundling, or overpricing, Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Tuesday said farmers would get urea, diammonium phosphate (DAP), and nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) fertilisers strictly at notified retail prices. Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said farmers would get urea, DAP, and NPK fertilisers strictly at notified retail prices. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference in the state capital on Tuesday, Shahi said that during surprise inspections on June 23 (Monday), several fertiliser outlets in Lucknow and Sitapur were found violating norms. While some shops were sealed, licences of others were suspended, he said.

“In Sitapur, Jain Enterprises was sealed for stock irregularities and under-supply to retailers, while Balaji Agro Traders and several other outlets were found violating record-keeping norms or selling without proper display boards,” the minister said.

“In Lucknow, wholesalers Om Prakash and Jai Prakash were caught overcharging retailers. Their licences were suspended. FIRs will be lodged against those indulging in forced sales or inflated pricing,” he added.

Expressing satisfaction over fertiliser availability in the state, Shahi said that of the 39.58 lakh metric tonne (MT) supplied for the 2025 kharif season so far, 25.62 lakh MT had already been sold, with nearly 9.91 lakh MT in stock.

To ensure transparency, the minister directed that all fertiliser sales must be done via point of sale (POS) machines and linked to farmers’ land records and crop requirements. District magistrates, SPs and agriculture officers have been instructed to closely monitor supply and distribution, Shahi said.

He reiterated that no fertiliser sale would be allowed without a receipt, and violators would face action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the Fertiliser Control Order, 1985.