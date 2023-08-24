SUV breaches ramp, enters platform at Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station

LUCKNOW An SUV allegedly belonging to a minister breached a ramp for the specially-abled and entered platform no.1 at Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station (NR) on Tuesday. A video of the incident, captured by a few passengers, went viral on Thursday, triggering outrage among netizens who criticised “VIP culture”, forcing railways authorities to register a case against the driver of the vehicle. A video of the incident, captured by a few passengers, went viral on Thursday, triggering outrage among netizens who criticised “VIP culture”. (Sourced)

In the 45-second clip, the vehicle was seen entering the platform and then reversing for an exit. “Taking cognizance of the matter, a case under Section 159 of the Railways Act (disobedience of drivers or conductors of vehicles to directions of railway servant) was registered against the unknown driver at the RPF police station, Lucknow. Investigation is underway,” said Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, Northern Railway (NR).

Railways officials said the vehicle belonged to a senior minister, who was getting late to catch a train. “The minister had to travel from Lucknow to Bareilly and had to catch the Howrah-Amritsar Punjab Mail (train no 13005). The train usually arrives at platform number 4. Hence, the SUV entered the platform through the ramp as it was raining that day,” they said.

Taking a jibe at the minister for allegedly taking his vehicle on to the platform, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said it is good that he did not reach there on a bulldozer. “It’s good that he did not go to the station on a bulldozer,” Yadav said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), in Hindi.

