Ministers upset over delay in road construction, widening projects

LUCKNOW Ministers in charge of Lucknow expressed displeasure over the delay in road construction and widening projects in the district when they learned that only 28 of the 83 projects under the PWD had been completed.

PWD minister Jitendra Prasada, minister of state for vocational education and skill development (independent charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal and MoS for medical education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh were reviewing development works and law and order in the district.

The ministers asked officers to act against executing agencies that have missed deadlines over such works, said the state information department in a press statement.

The ministers said the next review meeting would only be held after physical verifications of the progress of works and projects, and after separate meetings with each of the departments concerned.

The ministers held the review meeting at the Lucknow Collectorate auditorium with all officers concerned. They asked the officers to work under the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards inefficiency and corruption.

The statement said that the ministers asked officers concerned to execute drain construction without compromising on quality and within the deadline. The PWD department told the ministers that all works will be completed by December-end. The ministers also reviewed the significant repairs and renovation works. They were told that only 24 of the 160 road repair works could be accomplished and the delay was attributed to the rains. The officers concerned told the ministers that they will resume the works on September 15 and complete them within two months.

Reviewing Lucknow’s law and order, the ministers asked the district administration and the police commissionerate to take effective measures to make Lucknow a crime-free district. The statement said that the group of three ministers discussed aspects related to women empowerment, Mission Shakti (UP government’s programme for women safety, empowerment, employment) and crime against women. The meeting also reviewed action taken against criminals/mafia under Gangster Act.

A joint commissioner of police briefed the ministers that police ensure peace in all festivals while continuous patrolling including drone patrolling is being done under Mission Shakti. The joint CP also said that continuous action is being taken against liquor consumption in parked cars near liquor vends.

Regarding the bridges and overbridges, the meeting discussed three ongoing bridge projects in Lucknow. One of the three bridges is complete while two others are near completion, including the one that would connect Shaheed Path to the airport. The ministers were told that while the government departments have completed their part of the work, the airport has not finished its share of work.

The ministers also visited the Lucknow Traffic Command and Control System in Lalbagh to review traffic in the city.

