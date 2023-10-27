Minority panel chief: U.P., centre focusing on minorities’ progress

Agra : Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission Ashfaq Saifi, while presiding over a meeting in Aligarh on Friday, asked the administration and police authorities to avoid taking action against madrasas. He suggested involving the minority welfare department if the need arose and said efforts should be made to resolve issues through talks.

Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission Ashfaq Saifi presiding over a meeting in Aligarh on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting was attended by district officials from different departments. Saifi expressed concern over misinformation being spread among the minority community and clarified that there was no inquiry going on against madrasas in the state. Only information was being gathered to update arrangements at madrasas.

“The BJP governments in the state and at the centre are focusing on development of all. There are no orders for inquiry against madrasas and whatever information is sought is to ensure passing of various developmental schemes for them, while updating their infrastructure,” said Saifi in Aligarh.

“The aim is to upgrade the level of education imparted in madrasas and it is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure holy “Quran’ in one hand and computer in the other hand of Muslim children. Concrete steps are being taken to achieve this goal and recently in Shahjahanpur, sports activities were organised for madrasa students,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The minorities are getting benefits of both central and state government’s welfare measures, including ration distribution, health and education through Ujjwala scheme, scholarship and other schemes because the Prime Minister is determined to bring the backward among the Muslims to the mainstream,” Saifi said.

“It should be very clear that there is no directive from the state government to act against madrasas and as such the administration and police should avoid any action in haste and if any interference is required, it should be undertaken after taking the minority welfare department in confidence,” he said.

To a query, ADM City Amit Kumar Bhatt, present during the meeting, informed that Eid has been celebrated in Aligarh with enthusiasm and no law and order issue had come up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The police station in charge concerned should discuss the matter in case any issue is raised related to sound level of loudspeakers and the matter should be resolved through discussion,” said Saifi.

District minority welfare officer Smita Singh informed about data of scholarships being provided to students from minority community under various schemes. Saifi was informed that 61 houses were allocated to Muslims in Aligarh under PM Awas (Rural) Scheme.

Saifi directed officials to ensure listing of names from minority community who were being provided benefits under the 15 -point programme envisaged by the Prime Minister, including PM Awas Yojna, Ayushman Yojna, Ujjawala scheme and schemes for mass marriage of couples from minority community at district level.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON