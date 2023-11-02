Minting corpn overseeing Ram temple’s gold-plating work

Gold-plating work at Ram temple in Ayodhya is being carried out under the watchful eyes of experts of the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL). As the work takes off, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has restricted entry to the Ram Janmabhoomi campus.

Temple Trust has permitted a Mumbai-based businessman to do gold plating of 14 doors on Ram temple’s ground floor. (Sourced)

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has intensified security on Ram Janmabhoomi campus. The central para-military force is deployed in the security of the inner cordon of the Ram Janmabhoomi.

First copper plating will be carried out and thereafter gold-plating will be done. “The gold-plating work has begun. The Trust has permitted a Mumbai-based businessman to carry out gold plating of 14 doors of the ground floor of the Ram temple,” said a member of the Trust unwilling to be quoted.

Thereafter, gold-plating of Ram Lalla’s marble (from Rajasthan’s Makrana town) throne will be done. It is being prepared in Rajasthan and will reach Ayodhya by December 15. According to the Trust, Ram temple’s ‘Shikhar’ (topmost pointed portion) will also be gold-plated.

“However, the Trust has imposed a condition that the gold-plating must be carried out only under expert guidance of a government of India agency,” the Trust member added. The Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd is a wholly owned mini-ratna company of Government of India. It works under the Union finance ministry.

The Trust has also decided to mint gold and silver donated by devotees into bricks so that they could be easily preserved. Devotees from across the country have donated large quantities of gold and silver to the Trust for the construction of Ram temple.

The Trust has kept them in lockers of the State Bank of India in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Pran- Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be present on the occasion.

