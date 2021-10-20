Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mirzapur, Karnataka stones to be used for Ram temple's plinth
lucknow news

Mirzapur, Karnataka stones to be used for Ram temple’s plinth

At present, 1.5-metre raft being erected on the temple’s foundation. Work related to the main structure likely to start from February-March
The model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:02 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Stones from Mirzapur and Karnataka will be used for laying the plinth of Ram temple in Ayodhya, work for which is expected to start around November 15. The plinth is the lowest part of a building, working as a base for any structure and is in the form of a rectangular block or slab.

The three-day meeting of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee in Ayodhya concluded on Wednesday after the review of the ongoing construction work. Nripendra Misra, chairman of the committee, presided over the meeting.

At present, 1.5-metre raft is being erected on the temple’s foundation.

“Stones from Mirzapur and Karnataka have been brought to Ayodhya. These will be used for laying the plinth of the temple,” Anil Mishra, member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, told media persons after the meeting.

“Work is on to lay 1.5-metre raft. Out of 17 layers, around seven have been laid. By November 15, construction work related with the raft will be over. Thereafter, the plinth will be laid,” added Mishra.

In the meeting, it was proposed to complete the plinth work by February next so that construction work related with the main structure of Ram temple could start by February or March, 2022.

At present, casting of the raft above the temple’s foundation is going on.

A maximum temperature of 22-23 degrees centigrade is required at the time of casting. For this, work (casting) is being done during the night. Ice in large quantity is also being used to maintain the temperature.

The trust has already set a deadline to enthrone Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya by December 2023 to allow devotees to worship the deity.

The Yogi Adityanath government had prepared a Vision Document for the overall development of Ayodhya along with the construction work of Ram temple.

The government hired an international consultant, LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited, to prepare this vision document.

