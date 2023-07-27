World Hepatitis Day: Have you taken your hepatitis shot? Consult doctor

A missed hepatitis B dose at birth is a risk for the entire life, said experts as they shared statistics related to patients (of hepatitis infection). For representation only (HT File Photo)

“An alarming, 40% of patients coming with hepatitis B infection, tell us they never got a dose of hepatitis vaccine,” said Dr Sumit Rungta, HoD, gastroenterology, King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

“Hepatitis B vaccine was included into the routine/universal immunisation programme after 2006. This means any one among your family members who is over 17 years of age might have missed the vaccine dose. If so, they should get the dose as soon as possible to be protected against this infection which can be fatal too,” said Dr Rungta.

A large number of people test positive for hepatitis when they donate blood.

Prof Tulika Chandra, HoD, transfusion medicine, KGMU said, “These blood donors are not aware about their status till their blood is tested.”

“Out of 5,000 blood units donated in a month, 60 test positive for hepatitis-B and over 30 test positive for hepatitis-C. This is why we screen donors beforehand and ask them about any illness before allowing donation from them,” she said.

“The route of hepatitis infection is the same as HIV infection. Unprotected sex, contaminated syringes of drug users and transfusion of infected blood are the most common route for Hepatitis infection,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

“The hepatitis-B infection is resistant and can survive up to 80 degrees Celsius temperature. Hence, if a drop of infected person is left somewhere it might infect others also,” said Prof Chandra.

Doctors said that those who have missed a dose can get vaccinated if they have not fallen ill due to hepatitis. “If someone has fallen ill due to hepatitis, they need to get themselves checked for antibodies and take medical advice before getting vaccinated,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president Indian Medical Association, Lucknow.

Hepatitis vaccine is given at birth, a month after that, and then the third dose after six months from the first dose.