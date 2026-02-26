Missing cash dispute snowballed into Lucknow blue drum murder?

LUCKNOW Investigators probing the sensational murder of pathology lab owner and liquor businessman, Manvendra Singh, 49, have shifted their focus to a ₹50 lakh cash dispute that may have triggered the fatal confrontation between the father and son, just hours before the crime. “In a fit of rage, Manvendra Singh allegedly slapped his son and even pointed his licenced rifle at him. Though the confrontation subsided temporarily, sources believe the humiliation and anger may have simmered overnight,” a close family member claimed. (File Photo)

Singh, owner of Vardhman Pathology, was allegedly shot with his licenced rifle by his 21-year-old son, Akshat Pratap Singh alias Raja.

A family member said the dispute erupted on the evening of February 19. Singh, the owner of Vardhman Pathology, had reportedly kept approximately ₹50 lakh in his residence to fund the renewal of his liquor shop licenses. Upon counting the cash, he discovered a significant shortfall. The needle of suspicion reportedly pointed to Akshat, especially because jewellery items that had gone missing months earlier were allegedly recovered from him.

Suspicion grew stronger as not only this, years back, Akshat had fled to Kanpur with ₹5 lakh to do business, but had later returned.

“An argument escalated into a scuffle. In a fit of rage, Manvendra Singh allegedly slapped his son and even pointed his licensed rifle at him. Though the confrontation subsided temporarily, sources believe the humiliation and anger may have simmered overnight,” a close family member told HT after Akshat’s sister, who allegedly witnessed the crime, opened up to the kin.

Around 4:30am on February 20, Akshat allegedly shot his father while he was asleep in a third-floor room of their house. His sister, Kriti, was present in the house at the time. According to people familiar with the probe, she woke up to the sound of the gunshot and was left shocked on allegedly seeing her father bleeding.

Sources claimed that when she urged her brother to surrender, reminding him that their mother was no more, Akshat allegedly threatened her and began planning to dispose of the body. It has also surfaced that Akshat called up his close friend to help him dispose of the body but he reportedly refused to assist him.

DCP (central) Vikram Vir said though the accused stuck to his statement over NEET pressure, he will be questioned over other trigger points during the police custody remand. “Other disputes leading to the murder can’t be ruled out. However, the family side has not highlighted to police about other the reasons. The matter remains under investigation,” he added.

While relatives had already highlighted the family strains since Akshat’s mother died by suicide in 2017, fresh details revealed that she had filed a domestic violence case against Manvendra Singh’s in 2009, though it was later settled.

Even though police claimed that Akshat killed his father due to alleged academic pressure related to the NEET exam, family members and neighbours had already dismissed the claim.

Neighbours and relatives hinted that the motive may not be limited to money or studies. Some suggested possible personal disputes within the family. Investigators are expected to examine call detail records of Singh, Akshat and Kriti to determine whether financial stress, family discord or other relationships played a role.

Singh’s brother-in-law, SK Bhadauria, said there was no mental or academic pressure on Akshat. “Only he knows why he shot his father,” he said, adding that the sister was present and had questioned him immediately after the incident. Neighbour and relative, Raghvendra Singh, also rejected the theory, stating that Akshat’s demands were usually fulfilled and he was not forced academically.

As the probe continues, the ₹50 lakh question remains central: Was it missing money, wounded pride or something deeper that led to the brutal patricide? Police said answers will emerge after forensic reports and digital evidence were analysed.