Missing girl’s body found at Asaram’s ashram in Gonda

LUCKNOW The body of a 13-year-old girl, who went missing on April 5, was found in a vehicle parked on the premises of an ashram owned by jailed godman Asaram Bapu in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district late on Thursday night, said police.

“The girl went missing from her house on April 5 under the Nagar Kotwali area of Gonda. On April 7, her family registered a case, naming three people as suspects. We got a tip-off that a body was found at the ashram, which is opposite the house of the victim. All angles are being investigated,” said Shiv Raj Prajapati, ASP (Gonda).

The matter to light on Thursday night when the guard opened the car parked in the ashram after foul smell emanated from the vehicle. Prajapati said the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination and the employees of the ashram were being questioned. The forensics team had also been roped in for the probe.

According to the police, the ashram’s watchman opened the car due to foul smell. On finding a body inside, he informed the cops who sealed the ashram.

