Missing jeweller’s body found in bushes near police station in Lucknow

Blood-soaked body of a 42-year-old jeweller was found in the bushes merely 50 metres away from the Dubagga police station in Lucknow on Sunday. His family members alleged that 13 kg of silver, a mobile phone and cash present with him was missing when the body was found.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The family suspected that the jeweller, Jitendra Verma, was murdered with the intent of loot and the body was disposed of on a deserted stretch.

Verma, who hailed from Saadatganj, owned a jewellery business in Barabanki. His elder brother Anoop said Jitendra had left for Kanpur on a business trip on December 29 and stayed at his nephew Akash’s house after returning on December 30. He said the victim left the nephew’s house in the morning of December 31 and was missing since.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP)-West CM Sinha said the murder victim had an injury on his head and his wrist was slit. “Primary examination suggested that the victim was hit on head with a blunt object, but the cause of death could not be ascertained in the post-mortem examination due to which the viscera was preserved for further examination,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}