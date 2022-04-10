Mission 2024: BJP to train cadres for regular dialogue with villagers, delivery of welfare schemes to the poor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will train cadres to ensure regular dialogue with villagers and the delivery of various welfare schemes to the poor, especially in the rural areas, BJP’s farmer wing chief in Uttar Pradesh Kameshwar Singh said on Sunday.

The training of the BJP cadres will be undertaken with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to ensure “100% saturation of government (welfare) schemes.”

The farmers’ wing of the BJP would be a key part of this initiative. The task will also be taken up by all cells and wings of the party, BJP leaders said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been repeatedly emphasising on 100% saturation coverage of welfare schemes. The BJP and the government will be following this line. The dates for cadre training haven’t been declared yet.

As part of its rural connect campaign, the BJP’s farmer wing on Sunday organised a dialogue with farmers across the state.

This was part of the “samajik nyay pakhwada (social justice fortnight)” that started from BJP’s foundation day on April 6. The fortnight will continue till April 20.

“The farmers were told about the various welfare schemes that the government has planned for them. So, we spoke about schemes like Kisan credit card, soil health card, neem coated urea, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri crop insurance scheme, PM Krishi Sinchai scheme among various others,” Kameshwar Singh said.

He admitting the party would step up its farmer-connect initiatives with the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in mind.

“Since independence, never have as many schemes been introduced keeping rural populace and farmers in mind,” said Singh who was in Kushinagar for Sunday’s event.

“Despite canards and campaigns directed against us, the farmers have continued to back the BJP. In the past, the people preferred us despite a SP-BSP tie up. Now, we are telling the farmers how we are steadily working to double their income,” Singh said.

