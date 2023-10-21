Mission 2024: Political parties vigorously pursue Dalit, MBC vote bank

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections inch closer, major political parties in Uttar Pradesh are vying to woo the Dalits and other downtrodden sections that include the most backward classes ( MBCs) among the backwards in Uttar Pradesh.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A considerable chunk of the Dalits and the most backwards , once considered traditional vote banks of the Congress that later consolidated themselves as the support base of the BSP, appears to be looking for realignment.

The BSP having a large support base among the Dalits and the MBCs continues to be an important political player in poll arithmetic that can influence any elections. So, various political parties are making consistent efforts to mobilise, realign and consolidate support among the deprived sections.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is holding conventions of scheduled castes amid the BJP has stepped up efforts to woo the Dalits. It has reworked its alliance with parties like the SBSP (it already has Apna Dal and Nishad Party as allies) ahead of the 2024 polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress launched the Dalit Gaurav Samvad on the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram. The grand old party has held statewide conventions of backward classes.

The Samajwadi Party has worked on Pichhda Dalit Alpsankhyak (PDA) formula to strengthen its support base.

The BSP has been holding cadre camps in different districts to consolidate its support base. BSP chief Mayawati has consistently been targeting her party’s adversaries, including the Congress, aggressively. Yet a section of the Congress leaders sees the BSP as a possible ally amid the widening gulf between the grand old party and the SP.

Will the Dalits realign and shift the balance on the political horizons?

“A shift is possible. BSP chief Mayawati’s inaction is providing this opportunity. About 50 per cent of the Dalit votes have already shifted towards the BJP, though the BSP still has a strong caste-based support. INDIA alliance mainly means the Samajwadi Party and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. The Dalits are not natural allies of the SP while the Congress is not strong enough to get their support. Well, all are making efforts. Wait and watch what happens,” said Professor Badri Narayan, GB Pant Social Science Institute, Prayagraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of the department, political science, Lucknow University, feels the BSP’s influence is waning. “Nobody can deny the importance of the Dalit votes. But BSP chief Mayawati is no more a Dalit icon. Most political parties are reworking their strategies to woo the deprived sections. The Dalits are realising that BSP chief Mayawati is doing nothing for them. So, there can be a realignment of political forces,” said Dwivedi.

The BJP, however, asserts that connecting with the downtrodden classes is nothing new. “Any political party has the right to expand its support base. The BJP’s frontal organisations have launched two major programmes – the Nari Shakti Vandan and the conventions of scheduled castes. We are taking achievements of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state to the people. These are our routine programmes. We have a connection with the people and take care of their welfare. Others are doing politics,” said Uttar Pradesh BJP vice president Vijay Pathak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior Congress leaders assert that the downtrodden classes are upset with the BJP. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) organisation secretary Anil Yadav said the Dalits were upset because of rising crime against them. He said the BJP wanted to change the Constitution that Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar gave to the country. “The BJP government does not abide by it and wants to change the Constitution of India given by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Atrocities are on the rise under the BJP governments across the country. We are holding the Dalit Gaurav Samvad to connect with the Dalits and they will come to the Congress fold to save the Constitution,” he said.

Samajwadi Ambedkar Vahini president Mithai Lal Bharati said most political parties made efforts to woo the Dalits. He said the Samajwadi Party was working for social justice. The Dalits had made up their mind to shift in favour of the SP and this was evident in the by-election to Ghosi assembly constituency. He said there was a growing realisation that only the SP could stop the BJP and added that the SP was holding ‘Samvidhan Bachao Jan Chaupal’ in rural areas to connect with the Dalits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON