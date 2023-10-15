Mission Shakti 4.0: UP set to give mega push to women related schemes

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a mega campaign to give momentum to the schemes for women in the state. On the instructions of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the women and child development department will organise various mega events and campaigns under Mission Shakti 4.0 to make women aware of their rights in the coming days, according to a government press release.

CM Yogi Adityanath flags off women empowerment rally in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT photo)

The chief minister’s intention is not just to make women feel secure in the state but also to ensure they have knowledge about all the government schemes meant for them. This will enable them to avail maximum benefits from these programs.

As per CM’s instructions, the women and child development department will organise an awareness week from October 16 to 22 along with various activities related to women and children rights, such as street plays and sports competitions from November 14 to 20.

District magistrates across the state will interact with beneficiaries of programs like Kanya Sumangala Yojana and Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana through Shakti Samvad in their respective districts. Moreover, Mission Vatsalya workshops will also be organised under the chairmanship of district magistrates to speed up and effectively implement the schemes related to children, especially girls, in the state.

The women and child development department will also facilitate implementation of departmental schemes on a large scale in all districts of the state. During this, information about schemes like Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana and Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana will be provided.

Adoption Week will also be organised to raise awareness about adoption and encourage the rehabilitation of children, especially girls, through the process of adoption, from October 16 to 22.

DMs to meet women victims of violence

A mega event named ‘Haq ki baat, Jila Adhikari ke saath’ will also be organised in the state. During this event, DMs from all districts of the state will communicate with women who have been victims of violence. Similarly, the government will hold Shakti Workshops for the orientation of local and internal complaint committees constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.

