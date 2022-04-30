Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mission Shakti Phase 4: Operation Mukti to be launched in Uttar Pradesh to prevent child marriage

Mission Shakti, a flagship campaign of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, has sensitized over 8.7 crore people so far, according to the state government.
Mission Shakti was launched in coordination with 27 departments in Uttar Pradesh on October 17, 2020. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )
Published on Apr 30, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to launch Operation Mukti under the fourth phase of its women empowerment programme Mission Shakti in the first week of May, a senior official said.

Director, women’s welfare department, Manoj Rai said the efforts will be focused on the prevention of child marriage and the eradication of child labour, according to a government press release.

“Under Mission Shakti Phase 4.0, we will conduct a massive campaign Operation Mukti for awareness and rescue against child marriage and child labour from May 1 to 7,” Rai said.

“During the campaign, the women and child development department will coordinate with other departments/authorities like the district magistrate, police, health, labour, education and child services and nutrition among others, along with special juvenile police unit (SJPU), anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU), child welfare committee, district legal services authority, voluntary organisations and various Childline representatives,” the official added.

The identity of the children will be kept confidential. All the departments concerned will be informed before the rescue of children. Later, the food, travel, medical, shelter, homecoming facilities will be arranged without delay for the rescued children.

Mission Shakti was launched in coordination with 27 departments in Uttar Pradesh on October 17, 2020. This flagship campaign of the Yogi Adityanath government has sensitized over 8.7 crore people so far, according to the state government.

Major programmes were conducted under the campaign . These included “Haq ki Baat Ziladhikari Ke Saath”, “Gudda -Guddi Board”, “Heroine”, “Ananta”, “Betiyon Se Samman”, “Gender Champions and Meritorious Girls Honor”, “Prashasan ki Paathshala” and “awareness on mental health and psychosocial issues”.

