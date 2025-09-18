Mission Shakti’s 5th phase to be launched during Navratri: Yogi

The fifth phase of Mission Shakti, a flagship initiative dedicated to women’s safety, dignity and self-reliance, will be launched during Sharadiya Navratri, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed the need to enhance foot patrolling and ensure that all PRV-112 vehicles remain continuously active on the roads. (FILE PHOTO)

“The new phase will commence with the upcoming Sharadiya Navratri on September 22 and will continue for 30 days. Since its inception in 2020, Mission Shakti has delivered significant results,” said a press statement issued by the state government.

The upcoming campaign should include extensive programme carried out through close interdepartmental coordination, the chief minister directed while chairing a high-level meeting with senior officials.

He stressed the need to enhance foot patrolling and ensure that all PRV-112 vehicles remain continuously active on the roads. Senior police officials—Zonal ADGs, IGs, and DIGs—have been instructed to regularly visit the field, engage with the public, inspect police lines, and join patrols.

“The people must feel fully protected, while criminals must live under constant fear of the law,” the chief minister said.

He directed that during the 30-day campaign, women beat police officers must visit all 57,000 gram panchayats and 14,000 urban wards in phases.

Adityanath instructed that special deployment of women police be ensured at temples, religious sites, fairs and other public places during Navratri and upcoming festivals. He called for further strengthening of the Anti-Romeo Squad.

Every call received on the women’s helpline 1090 must be taken with utmost seriousness and resolved satisfactorily, he said.

Directing the establishment of Pink Booths in all municipal corporations, the chief minister said that personnel at Mission Shakti Centres must receive specialised training.

It was further informed that as per the ITSSO (Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offenses) portal, Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country with a 98.80% disposal rate of cases. The National Conference of Women in Police also passed a resolution to replicate the UP model of Women Helpline 1090 and Mission Shakti in other states, the press statement said.

The last phase of Mission Shakti saw several focused campaigns. Operation Garuda for action against cyber criminals, Operation Bachpan for rescuing 2,857 children and arresting 22 criminals, Operation Majnu which acted against over 74,000 youths, Operation Nasha Mukti that led to more than 40,000 arrests, Operation Raksha which curbed illegal activities in hotels and pubs, and Operation Eagle resulting in the arrest of over 7,000 offenders.