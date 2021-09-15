'Mission UP': Congress to launch 2nd phase of training programme to make workers

The Congress is set to begin the second phase of its programme to train party workers to keep them ready for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI has reported. During this phase, the party will set up 100 camps to make about 30,000 of its workers ready for the high stakes battle of UP, which is set to take place next year.

The programme under which the training is being conducted is titled 'Prashikshan Se Parakram Mahaabhiyan.' It will continue till September 30. Under the programme, the Congress has formed a special training task force to train its workers.

PTI reported that the training will be imparted on five different subjects with a special focus on booth management. The workers will also be trained to make the best use of social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, it added.

The party will also organise two workshops on 'Congress' ideology, according to the PTI report.

Under the 'Kisne Bigada UP (who spoiled UP)' header, the shortcomings of the previous rule of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP), besides the present BJP dispensation, will also be highlighted, the report further said quoting Congress functionaries.

During the first phase of the 'Prashikshan Se Parakram Mahabhiyan', the party had trained around 25,000 Congress workers during the 11 days of the campaign.

Earlier the training was conducted through district-wise programmes to train block presidents, ward presidents and nyay panchayat presidents. This time, it will be carried out assembly-wise.

Under the overall campaign, Congress aims to train two lakh office bearers and workers through 700 training camps. Two more phases will be launched for the same after this.

The legislative assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are due for next year and the Congress is looking to oust Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state. The party will go to the elections under the leadership of its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.