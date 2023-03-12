MNNIT’s 19th convocation on April 8, LS speaker to be chief guest

Preparations have begun in earnest for the 19th annual convocation function of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad set to be held on April 8.

MNNIT campus in Prayagraj (HT FILE)

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has given his consent to attend the function as the chief guest, informed MNNIT officials.

Primary information about the convocation function has also been provided on MNNIT’s official website— http://www.mnnit.ac.in/, they added.

The ceremony will witness around 1589 students being presented with their degrees including 919 of BTech, 436 of MTech, 99 of MCA, 45 of MBA and 22 of MSc besides 68 who would be awarded PhDs.

During the ceremony, meritorious students will also be awarded medals for their outstanding academic performances including 16 institute gold medals to students of UG courses, 31 institute gold medals to PG students as well as 13 sponsored gold medals on the occasion.

“The list of medal winners will soon be uploaded on the website in the coming days,” a senior official of MNNIT said.

As part of its preparations for the 19th convocation function, the institute administration has already uploaded the lists of BTech and MTech (all branches) besides MCA, MSc and MBA degree recipients on the convocation portal (https://academics.mnnit.ac.in/convocation/).

The degree recipients have been advised to visit the convocation portal and register themselves for the ceremony.

17th Convocation of IIIT-A on March 18

PRAYAGRAJ The 17th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) will be held at its Jhalwa campus on March 18, institute officials informed. Sriram Rajamani, the managing director of the Microsoft Research India Lab in Bangalore will be the chief guest on the occasion. He is a distinguished researcher whose career has spanned various areas in computer science, ranging from hardware and software verification, and programming language design to distributed systems, security and privacy, cloud security and probabilistic programming. Anand Deshpande, founder chairman, and managing director of Persistent Systems, Pune and Chairperson, Board of Governors (BoG), IIIT-A will preside over the convocation ceremony.

