Mock drill at Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow to test preparedness amid rising Covid cases
Lok Bandhu Hospital, one of the biggest Covid facilities in Lucknow, on Saturday conducted a mock drill to test its preparedness amid rising coronavirus cases in the state capital.
Lucknow reported 94 new Covid cases on Saturday and has 478 active Covid cases at present.
“Managing a Covid patient is different than a normal patient as the staff has to make sure they do not break protocol. They (staff) remain in PPE kit and take every step with caution giving priority to treatment,” said Dr Ajai Shankar Tripathi, hospital’s medical superintendent.
He said during the drill entire process of getting patient transported from their homes to hospital, receiving them at triage area, clinical examination and primary treatment, and also shifting them from triage area to the ICU on being found serious were practiced.
Additional director Dr GK Mishra, district surveillance officer Dr Milind Wardhan and other officials remained present during the mock drill. The time taken for each step was also closely observed.
Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors, said: “Though medical staff had performed Covid duty during the first second and third waves but the mock drill makes it sure they revise the protocol thoroughly so that in case of need patients get treatment and staff remains safe from getting hospital-based infection,” said.
The Lok Bandhu Hospital had admitted Covid patients at a 150-bed dedicated facility and even conducted delivery of pregnant Covid positive women.
The team visited different sections, including Covid wards for adults and children, and also the oxygen plant on the hospital campus. Also fire-fighting system was inspected.
“Our hospital is ready for Covid patients and our staff too is trained and ready,” said Dr Tripathi.
Similar mock drills would soon be conducted in other hospitals too.
