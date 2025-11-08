Modi gets grand welcome in Varanasi, to flag off 4 Vande Bharat trains today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome after landing in Varanasi on Friday evening for a two-day visit, during which he will inaugurate four new Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday. People welcome PM Narendra Modi’s convoy in Varanasi on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

Modi, who reached his parliamentary constituency after addressing rallies in poll-bound Bihar, posted on X, “Today, after programs in Bihar, I arrived in Kashi, where I was overwhelmed by the grand welcome from my family members. Tomorrow, November 8th, at around 8:15 am, from the city of Baba Vishwanath, I will have the privilege of flagging off four new Vande Bharat Express trains, along with the Banaras-Khajuraho route. These will not only make travel easier and safer for people in many parts of the country, but will also boost tourism and trade.”

The prime minister was welcomed at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur by Uttar Pradesh finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna, MLAs Dr Awadhesh Singh, Sunil Patel, T Ram, divisional commissioner S Rajalingam, police commissioner Mohit Agarwal, district magistrate Satyendra Kumar and others.

The prime minister then proceeded by road to the guest house at Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) where he will stay overnight. His convoy reached the guesthouse covering a 20-kilometre route via Harhua, Gilat Bazaar, JP Mehta, and the Phulwaria flyover.

Modi was welcomed at several places in the city, including Sant Atulanand Bypass, near JP Mehta, FCI godown and near the BLW Gate. He, in turn, waved at the people from his vehicle.

At the guesthouse, chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed him.

On Saturday, Modi will flag off four Vande Bharat trains, Including one between Varanasi and Khajuraho from platform number 8 of Banaras (Manduadih) railway station at 8.15am.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

Significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains will enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country, said an official statement.

Meanwhile, officials said the Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will reach Khajuraho at 1:10 pm via Vindhyachal, Prayagraj Chheoki, Chitrakoot Dham, Banda and Mahoba. On the return journey, the train will depart from Khajuraho at 3:20 pm and arrive in Varanasi at 11 pm.

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation. The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect some of India’s most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travelers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours 45 minutes, saving nearly an hour of travel time, benefiting passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee, according to the statement.

The Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes. It will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala. This train is expected to boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of border regions and fostering greater integration with national markets.

The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will reduce travel time by over 2 hours, completing the journey in 8 hours 40 minutes. It will connect major IT and commercial hubs, providing professionals, students, and tourists with a faster and more comfortable travel option. The route will promote greater economic activity and tourism between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, supporting regional growth and collaboration.