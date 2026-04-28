Modi’s two-day visit to Varanasi begins today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi starting Tuesday. He will participate in a Mahila Sammelan (women’s conference) at the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) ground on the first day. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth around ₹6,350 crore, in addition to dedicating over 48 completed projects, worth over ₹1,050 crore to the nation the same day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend women’s conference, launch projects, offer prayers in Kashi during his two-day visit (PTI PHOTO)

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Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the Mahila Sammelan.

“All preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit have already been completed, and are well in place,” Varanasi divisional commissioner S Rajalingam said.

After the women’s conference, the PM may hold a meeting with UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, Adityanath and BJP office bearers of the Kashi region on Tuesday.

On Wednesday (April 29), the prime minister will hold a road show from Lahurabir to the gate of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Modi will have darshan and offer pooja at the temple.

Key projects

In Varanasi, the key infrastructure projects the PM will dedicate to the nation include the completion of the Varanasi-Azamgarh Road widening, opening of Rail Over Bridges at Kazzakpura and Kadipur, and the inauguration of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity of 55 MLD at Bhagwanpur, among others.

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{{^usCountry}} Modi will also inaugurate a diverse array of community-focused projects. These include 30 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the redevelopment of Chandrawati Ghat, development of Sarangnath temple near Sarnath, and beautification and renovation works of Sant Ravidas Park, Nagwa. Enhancements to public services and sports are also prominent, featuring a synthetic hockey turf at UP College, a 100-bed old age home in Ramnagar, and a 1MW solar power plant at the Bhelupur Water Treatment Plant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi will also inaugurate a diverse array of community-focused projects. These include 30 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the redevelopment of Chandrawati Ghat, development of Sarangnath temple near Sarnath, and beautification and renovation works of Sant Ravidas Park, Nagwa. Enhancements to public services and sports are also prominent, featuring a synthetic hockey turf at UP College, a 100-bed old age home in Ramnagar, and a 1MW solar power plant at the Bhelupur Water Treatment Plant. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He will also inaugurate the Sowa Rigpa Bhawan and Hospital at the Central Institute of Tibetan Higher Studies. It aims at integrating traditional medicine with modern healthcare systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He will also inaugurate the Sowa Rigpa Bhawan and Hospital at the Central Institute of Tibetan Higher Studies. It aims at integrating traditional medicine with modern healthcare systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He will lay the foundation stone of over 112 projects worth around ₹5,300 crore. These include 13 sewerage and water supply schemes under AMRUT 2.0, a 500-bed multi-super-specialty hospital at Shri Shiv Prasad Gupta Divisional District Hospital, construction of market complexes and office spaces at Bhojuveer and Sigra, renovation and rejuvenation of ponds, redevelopment of a 198-bed hospital, construction of a 100-bed critical care block, and development of tourism facilities at key ghats, including Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, and Namo Ghat. To strengthen governance and social welfare infrastructure, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Integrated Divisional Office, Nagar Nigam office building, and a Government Child Shelter Home and Juvenile Justice Board in Ramnagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He will lay the foundation stone of over 112 projects worth around ₹5,300 crore. These include 13 sewerage and water supply schemes under AMRUT 2.0, a 500-bed multi-super-specialty hospital at Shri Shiv Prasad Gupta Divisional District Hospital, construction of market complexes and office spaces at Bhojuveer and Sigra, renovation and rejuvenation of ponds, redevelopment of a 198-bed hospital, construction of a 100-bed critical care block, and development of tourism facilities at key ghats, including Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, and Namo Ghat. To strengthen governance and social welfare infrastructure, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Integrated Divisional Office, Nagar Nigam office building, and a Government Child Shelter Home and Juvenile Justice Board in Ramnagar. {{/usCountry}}

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He will also transfer over ₹105 crore as bonus to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy.

The other projects for which he will lay the foundation stone are the Varanasi Junction–Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction third and fourth railway line project, including the construction of a rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River. The project will benefit Varanasi and Chandauli districts by reducing rail congestion, enhancing logistics efficiency, strengthening multi-modal connectivity, and ensuring smoother traffic movement. It will also improve access to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Ramnagar area, and National Highway-19, while strengthening rail connectivity with eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

He will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains: Banaras-Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya-Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus).

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Prohibitory orders

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been imposed in view of the prime minister’s visit to Varanasi. The order issued on April 16 will remain effective till May 18. Additionally, there will be a ban on drones/other flying devices from April 27 to 29.

“During this period, legally prescribed restrictions on activities affecting public order and security will remain in effect,” said additional commissioner of police (law and order) Shivhari Meena.

Strict legal action will be taken against those violating these orders under the prevailing legal provisions.

The Varanasi police have made elaborate security arrangements for Modi’s visit.

“The police and administration are taking all necessary precautionary measures to ensure a peaceful and safe completion of the programme,” Meena added.

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Meanwhile, divisional commissiioner S Rajalingam visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and took stock of arrangements for the PM’s proposed visit.

Modi to inaugurate 594-km Ganga Expressway in Hardoi on April 29

After wrapping up his Varanasi visit, Modi will travel to Hardoi where he will inaugurate the Ganga Expressway and address a gathering on Wednesday.

The Ganga Expressway is a 594-kilometre-long, six-lane (expandable to eight lanes), access-controlled greenfield high-speed corridor, built at a total cost of around ₹36,230 crore. The expressway traverses 12 districts- Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj-thereby connecting Western, Central, and Eastern regions of Uttar Pradesh through a single seamless high-speed corridor.

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